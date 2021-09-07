Ethereum’s two tiers handle more transactions than BTC

The second-tier scaling protocols for Ethereum have skyrocketed in recent months as gas prices rise again, and according to recent findings, the L2 ecosystem currently processes more daily transactions than the Bitcoin network.

According to CoinMetrics data compiled by industry analyst and founder of Week In Ethereum News, Evan Van Ness, on September 6, there were more transactions on the second level of Ethereum than on the Bitcoin network. The second layer protocols processed about 250,000 transactions per day, while there were about 210,000 in BTC.

Fun fact: Layer2 Ethereum already has more daily transactions (~ 250k) than Bitcoin (~ 210k yesterday at @coinmetrics). $ ETH layer2 is just getting started. – Evan Van Ness (@evan_van_ness) September 6, 2021

The analyst revealed that StarkWare processed the most over the period of about 143,000 transactions across multiple DeFi platforms such as the dYdX exchange and the L2 NFT Immutable X platform.

Arbitrum, which launched into the mainnet on September 1, has completed approximately 56,000 transactions. Its recently launched Arbitrum One platform is already attracting big names in DeFi, including Aave, Chainlink and Uniswap, which is exploring several second-tier options.

According to the researcher, about 28,000 transactions were made in Optimistic Ethereum per day. Uniswap deployed its v3 protocol to Optimism in July, it also supports the L2 version of the Synthetix / Kwenta DeFi trading platform.

Van Ness said there were several other people, of which the Loopring decentralized exchange remained, which took the lion’s share.

Bitcoiners noted that Van Ness compared the two ETH tiers to BTC tier one and did not provide information on Bitcoin’s second tier Lightning Network. Van Ness responded that “I got the impression that, given the small amount blocked, Lightning has very little traction. but I will be glad if someone shows me the data to the contrary. “

The head of strategy at the second-tier technology aggregator Ethereum, Polygon, Sanket, cited some statistics on the network showing that smaller transactions prevailed. In a tweet on September 7, he stated that “45% of all addresses, across all their transactions that day were less than $ 1.45. “

According to L2fees, Loopring remains the most cost-effective Ethereum transfer platform at just $ 0.40 at the time of writing, Matter Labs’ ZkSync was roughly $ 0.83, while Arbitrum One was $ 2.75 and Optimism charges $ 5.83 to send ETH to their respective platforms.

Ethereum itself costs almost $ 11 for a simple ETH transfer, however yesterday Bitinfocharts reported that the average gas cost for all types of transactions is around $ 40.