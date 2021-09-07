Even a new generation video card could not cope with realistic graphics of Skyrim

©

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim remains the largest playground for the community of enthusiasts and various modifications. The game appears with enviable regularity in videos with the flashy headlines “A million modifications and ray tracing …”, where the graphics are improved with the help of visual mods in the project. A Reddit user under the nickname ShoddyCover posted a visual demonstration of how far these videos are from reality.

For a realistic picture, he needed only 12 modifications and new textures in 4K resolutions. As a result, he did manage to significantly improve the graphics in Skyrim, but for this he had to make sacrifices. After installation by the mod and additional picture settings, the number of frames dropped noticeably. ShoddyCover using Intel i7-10870H, 16 GB RAM, RTX 3070 and SSD got a maximum of 15 FPS.

Screenshots and a list of all installed mods:

According to the enthusiast, the forest has become the most problematic area of ​​the game. Due to the improved lighting system, great detail of all objects and 4K textures, such terrain becomes simply unplayable. In open areas, roads or cities, the counter rises to 40 frames. Nevertheless, the author called the process of installing a large number of mods for Skyrim a real torment, and for PC hardware a test that not everyone will pass. Modern video cards still do a poor job with high-resolution textures and good detail.