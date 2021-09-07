Even weak smartphones can shoot well. You need to install this application

Development enthusiasts have released a ported version of the Google Camera Go 2.5 app. This is a stripped down “Google Camera” that can be used even on very weak smartphones.

Google Camera comes in several variants, including for Android Go, which is installed on cheap smartphones with weak specifications. The modified version of the application significantly expands the capabilities of photo and video shooting on such devices.

The “Google Cameras” mod for weak devices is called Greatness and is available in the developers’ telegram channel. It adds support for several advanced features to the camera, including night mode for high-quality low-light photography and portrait mode for highlighting the face and blurring the background. The application also clearly shows how many photos there is enough space left in the smartphone’s storage.

The Google Camera Go app is preinstalled on select smartphones with Android Go. But on some devices it is not there or it is not updated. The Greatness mod solves this problem, but it can also be installed on smartphones with a regular version of Android (starting from 8.0 and higher) and a Qualcomm processor.

This is not the only Google Camera mod. There are modifications to the regular version of this app, which was developed by Google engineers for the company’s own Pixel smartphones. This application also uses exclusive image processing functions, and opens, for example, the possibilities for high-quality shooting of the night sky on a regular smartphone, even if its camera has mediocre characteristics.