“Everything points to massive sales.” Why bitcoin fell to $ 43 thousand :: RBC.Crypto

On the evening of September 7, the price of bitcoin dropped by 16%. For the first time since mid-August, the value of the first cryptocurrency dropped to $ 42.8 thousand. At 19:30 Moscow time, the asset is trading at $ 47 thousand. As a result of a sharp decline in quotations and the subsequent liquidation of positions, traders lost more than $ 3.5 billion. Experts from RBC-Crypto explained that could have caused the collapse.

Bulk sales

The sharp drop in the bitcoin rate was provoked by several factors, according to leading analyst at 8848 Invest Viktor Pershikov. According to him, the main reason for the collapse was the sale of a large volume of BTC, including in the over-the-counter market. Everything points to the sale of bitcoin by large miners, the analyst says. In his opinion, this put pressure on the course.

Bitcoin miners sold about 2.9 thousand coins last week, according to research firm Glassnode.

Pershikov also admitted that there is an internal fundamental negative, which is still unknown to most market participants, which became the reason for the fixation of positions by some investors.

Investigation against Uniswap

The collapse of quotations could have been triggered by the news that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) launched an investigation against one of the largest decentralized crypto exchanges Uniswap, says Artem Deev, head of the analytical department at AMarkets.

The analyst explained that market participants may fear a chain reaction, as a result of which this summer, regulators in many countries began to prohibit or restrict the activities of the Binance crypto exchange. Further movements on the crypto market will depend on the news background, added Deev.

In 2021, Binance faced pressure from global financial regulators. On September 5, it announced the delisting of the Singapore dollar (SGD) trading pairs. The mobile application of the crypto exchange has been removed from the regional platforms App Store and Google Play. The trading floor took such actions due to the requirements of the Singapore regulator.

On August 13, Binance announced that some of its products are no longer available to residents of South Korea and Malaysia, in particular, Korean Won (KWN) and Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) trading pairs, payment options for those currencies, and P2P applications. Binance explained the changes in work with the requirements of local authorities.

In July, Binance warned that it would stop trading cryptocurrency derivatives in Europe. The first countries for which this opportunity was not available were Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. Their residents cannot open new accounts to trade futures or derivatives. The crypto exchange has also become involved in investigations in Thailand.

Expected correction

Several factors at once led to the decline in the bitcoin rate on the evening of September 7, Sergey Zhdanov, CEO of the EXMO crypto exchange, is sure. In his opinion, the first cryptocurrency strengthened too much on the news that El Salvador acquired 400 bitcoins, and could not gain a foothold at $ 52 thousand.

Another factor that provoked the drop in quotations is the decline in many asset classes and stock indices, which is observed on the evening of September 7, the expert explained. For example, the price of gold over the past day has decreased by 2%, while the S&P 500 index fell by 0.30%.

On the morning of September 7, the bitcoin rate updated its maximum since mid-May, reaching $ 52.9 thousand.The asset price exceeded $ 52 thousand after the law on legalizing bitcoin as a means of payment came into force in El Salvador, and the country’s authorities announced the purchase of 400 bitcoins.

In the summer, El Salvador passed a law recognizing bitcoin as an official means of payment, along with the US dollar already used as the country’s currency. From September 7, prices in the country can be set in bitcoins, and taxes can also be paid in cryptocurrency. Bitcoin exchanges are not subject to capital gains tax.

After Bitcoin fell to $ 42.8 thousand, President of Salvador Nayib Bukele reported on Twitter that the government of the country bought another 150 bitcoins during the collapse of quotations.

