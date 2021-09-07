ex-wife accused Pavel Mamaev of torturing her son

She stated that the footballer was systematically hitting the boy on the head.

The ex-wife of footballer Pavel Mamaev – Alana – said that the ex-husband tortured their child, systematically beat him on the head, weighing them on the back of the head. As a result, the boy became intimidated, and the woman admitted that until recently she did not understand where her son got the habit of covering his head with his hands. She told about this in the “story” of her Instagram, answering the question whether Pavel ever beat her.

“Never! But Alex was beaten constantly, ”wrote Alana Mamaeva.

When she was asked why she had not previously forbidden beating the child, the woman replied that the boy “was constantly scared,” and when asked if anyone was beating him, he always answered in the negative.

“After the divorce, I asked him if dad beat you? He said no. And then she accidentally asked – what about the head? And then he says: “Yes, mom, it hurt me.” And he grabbed his head. ” After that, I will really become the devil, – said Mamaeva.

Earlier, the journalist Vladimir Solovyov called the player of “Rostov” insignificance, noting that the athlete became rich without obvious outstanding achievements, and his wife did not achieve anything in life, except for a successful marriage.