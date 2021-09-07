Express of the day 7 September. Predictions and bets on football / Odds of the day: 4.19 / LiveSport.Ru

In the next express train from LiveSport.ru, we will consider three matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament. What to bet on today at the bookmaker’s office?

Russia – Malta

Football. World Cup 2022. Qualification

National team Of Russia currently leads her qualifying group, however, she bypasses the nearest pursuer in the person of the Croats only due to the goal difference.

In the current campaign, the Russians achieved victories in three meetings, and also lost to Slovakia 1: 2 away and shared the points with the Croatian national team 0: 0 at home. A few days ago, Russia outplayed the Cyprus national team with a score of 2: 0.





National team Malta has four points in the piggy bank, allowing the islanders to be in fifth place in the group, and they are unlikely to be able to rise higher.

The “Ionites” in the current company have been defeated in three matches, as well as one draw and one victoria on their account. The world was in an away meeting with the Slovak national team 2: 2, and the victory was at home over the Cyprus national team 3: 0. On the eve of the same, Malta at a visit lost to the national team of Slovenia 0: 1, conceding the only goal from the penalty spot.

To keep at the head of the group, the Russians need to beat the islanders on their field as much as possible. The hosts will surely win by a few goals.

Bid: victory of the Russian national team with a handicap (-2) for 1.63.

France – Finland

Football. World Cup 2022. Qualification

National team France in qualification for the world championship in his group is in the lead, but the results are not impressive and have not yet resolved their issue with going to the world championship.

Of the five meetings held, the Gauls won victoria only in two, and three more times they dispersed in peace. In September, the “tricolors” alternately shared points at home with Bosnia and Herzegovina and away from the Ukrainian national team, both times playing 1: 1 and each time conceding first.

National team Finland while in the group it is on the second line, four points behind the leader, and bypasses the third Ukraine due to the better goal difference, but has a couple of matches in reserve.

In this selection company, the Finns were at odds with Bosnia and Herzegovina at home 2: 2 and away with Ukraine 1: 1, and the day before they achieved the minimum victory over the national team of Kazakhstan with a score of 1: 0.

After a series of failures, the French will make every effort to interrupt it, and will certainly achieve a confident Victoria.

Bid: France won with a handicap (-1.5) at 1.66.

Netherlands – Turkey

Football. World Cup 2022. Qualification

National team The Netherlands after the first round in his qualifying group he is on the second line, lagging behind the first place by only one point, but bypasses the third position only due to the better goal difference.

In three of the five meetings of this company, the “orange” won, and also on the road lost to the upcoming opponent at the start of the tournament 2: 4 and went 1: 1 away with Norway at the beginning of this month. The day before, they defeated Montenegro 4: 0 in their native walls.

National team Turkey currently in the lead in the group, but competitors are only one point away. And in case of failure in this game, it can drop to the third line.

So far, the Janissaries have not lost to anyone in this selection, winning victories three times and ending two fights with world outcomes. After two victories at the start of the tournament, then the Turks shared the points with the Latvian national team 3: 3 and with the Montenegrin national team 2: 2 at home. A few days ago, they defeated Gibraltar 3: 0 on the road.

The Orange will be determined to take revenge and lead the group. We predict that the hosts will cope with their task, having won at least one goal.

Bid: Netherlands win with a handicap (-1) at 1.55.

The overall coefficient is 4.19.