FAS warned of the risk of destabilization due to prices for building materials :: Business :: RBC

The service will expand inspections of the building materials market. The FAS reported that, based on the market situation, manufacturers can reduce prices, maintaining high prices will lead to destabilization of the situation, including in the consumer sector.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti



The FAS organized additional inspections in the building materials markets due to reports of price increases, according to the website of the antimonopoly agency.

In July, the service announced inspections of large construction companies and manufacturers of concrete, brick, wood-based materials and PVC products due to continued price increases. Now the FAS will expand inspections to the markets of metal products, wood, non-metallic and paints and varnishes, cement, aerated concrete, mineral wool, sheet glass, roofing materials, bitumen and primary polymers.

“The results of the monitoring carried out by the department have shown that at present conditions are emerging in the domestic market that allow producers to reduce prices in certain markets. The persistence of high prices for products leads to a destabilization of the situation both in adjacent markets and in the consumer sector, ”the FAS said.

Building material prices will continue to rise: what does this mean for the industry



In early April, President Vladimir Putin announced that the housing market was experiencing a significant rise in prices. On average, the cost of residential real estate in Russia increased by 12%, but in some regions it rose by 30%. The President instructed the FAS to deal with the rise in prices.