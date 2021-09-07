Fear Pazuzu: Our First Impressions of The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes

Studio Supermassive games made famous for PS4 exclusive Until dawn… She continues to develop the ideas incorporated in the project as part of an episodic project. The Dark Pictures Anthology. V Man of medan the player took control of a group of people that got on the ghost ship. V Little hope the developers offered to explore the abandoned city, which became famous for the witch hunt. well and House of ashes will send players to Iraq.

2003-th year. US military searches unsuccessfully for non-existent chemical weapons Saddam Hussein… During one of the operations, members of the special squad come under fire from the Iraqi Armed Forces. As a result, they fall into caves where the Sumerian clan is hidden.

Vampire-like creatures resembling a demon begin to hunt for the survivors Pazuzu (Hey, “ExorcistAnd it depends on the player who of the main characters will survive and who will die.

House of Ashes is still an interactive movie, in which exploration segments alternate with dialogue and spectacular QTEs. The player alternately controls five characters: two marines Jason and Nick; Iraqi soldier Salim; Colonel in charge Eric and his ex-wife Rachelwho dispersed after a car accident in which a man lost his leg… On top of this, there is also a love triangle, in which Eric, Nick and Rachel render, as well as the tragic story of the expedition that went in search of the tomb. Alexander the Great…

As expected at Supermassive Games, House of Ashes emphasizes branching storytelling, which increases replayability. The decisions made really affect further events, and the lines chosen in the dialogues can change the relationship between the characters. The final version of the game will also have multiple endings.

This is clearly demonstrated in the preview. If you decide to help the wounded soldier, then Nick will not have time to come to the aid of Eric, who will eventually fall off the cliff and die. And the way Rachel speaks can make her ex-husband begin to communicate more rudely. In addition, you should not mindlessly perform all QTEs, because this is fraught with negative consequences. So, one of the characters can simply be strangled.

Collectibles, notes and the very same “dark paintings“- tablets that give visions of the future (analogs of totems from Until Dawn). Gathering pieces of lore, it will be possible to understand more holistically the history of the ruins.

Graphically, the Supermassive Games project looks great, the optimization on the PC is also great. But the control raises criticism, because the character is extremely reluctant to turn around, and also moves very slowly (you cannot run). Players also have access to several difficulty levels (affect QTE) and the ability to complete the campaign in a group of friends.

The first hour of House of Ashes turned out to be very dynamic, although it is still too early to draw conclusions. Apparently, the developers were also clearly inspired by the Descent movie series, so those who like walking through dark caves will be pleased. At the same time, there are enough stupid moments in the script: the monsters very quickly forget about the victims, and the Iraqi soldier for some reason does not hear the screams of two Americans a couple of meters away from him, who are trying not to fall into the abyss.

The Dark Pictures Anthology also has one feature – behind the supernatural elements, hallucinations or delusions of one of the participants in the story can be hidden. And it is possible that the events in the third part take place in the imagination of an American soldier suffering from PTSD who lost his wife in a car accident.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Released October 22, 2021 On PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 And PS5 …

