Figure skating: the story of Alena Kostornaya’s high-profile interview – broken silence, resentment at Tutberidze, praise for Plushenko

A year ago, Alena criticized Eteri Tutberidze during test skates. It seemed that this is not forgiven.

To paraphrase the bard, figure skating is a small life. Here they quarrel, reconcile, leave and return so rapidly that even the best psychics cannot predict the course of events.

Just a year ago Alena Kostornaya gave the hottest interview in recent years, in which she criticized not only the training system Tutberidze, but also walked through the personal qualities of Eteri. If, with a scandalous transition to Plushenko, the champion loudly slammed the door, then after the interview, it seemed, she locked it and threw the key into the water.

Then it was impossible to think that already at the next test skates Kostornaya would again represent “Khrustalny”.

But it turns out that figure skating says goodbye to that too!

Kostornaya made an illogical transition from Tutberidze to Plushenko

In tandem with Eteri Tutberidze, Kostornaya built a brilliant career. In the era of quadruple jumps, Alena won all the most prestigious tournaments with world records, not possessing quads, but striking with brilliant technique, a luxurious triple axel and unearthly skating. Kostornaya was the perfect balanced figure skater that many crave to see at the top. But in the summer of 2020, many fans changed their attitude towards Alena.

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

Kostornaya unexpectedly ran away from Tutberidze to Plushenko, after listening to many unpleasant things from the representatives of the former headquarters and personally from Eteri Georgievna. In sports terms, Alena’s transition looked impulsive and inappropriate. The absolute best figure skater of the past season suddenly moved to the academy of a novice coach who did not achieve success with top-level athletes. There were serious concerns that the new school would not be able to bring her back to her previous level. The control skates of the Russian national team in Moscow were supposed to confirm or deny the skepticism.





“How is it: they can, but I can not?” What happened to Kostornaya after switching to Plushenko

“If you are itching to find out the relationship, then it is better to meet eye to eye and express everything.”

During the rental of the short program, Kostornaya left a faded impression. But she corrected herself after a few minutes. True, not on the ice, but in the zone for communicating with journalists. Alena put on a whole show in mixed doubles and poured out all the pain that she had experienced in recent months. Kostornaya’s speech overshadowed the rentals of the best skaters in Russia. Alena told how she was forced to train on ice with children, criticized the program that she was given Daniel Gleichengauz, condemned Tutberidze’s post on Instagram and opposed Plushenko’s humane system.

Alene was clearly disgusted with the image of an ungrateful fugitive, which she formed, among other things, because of the harsh statements of Tutberidze and Gleichengauz. The skater, who had not commented on the situation with the transition before that, gave free rein to emotions at the test skates and decided to tell her truth.





Kostornaya walked hard on Tutberidze. Isn’t Alena scared at all?

“I think that if a person left, then there were reasons for that, no one just leaves, they do not seek from the good. But all these posts on Instagram – it’s a shame, throwing replies to each other, answering on Instagram … If you want to sort things out, it’s so much itching to do it, it’s better to meet eye to eye and express everything, ”Alena said.

It seemed that the continuation of the fiery speech awaits the audience on the final day of the skates. But unexpectedly for everyone, Kostornaya starred. She undermined the general peace, made a loud scandal and calmly left to stage a free program with the famous choreographer She-Lynn Bourne.





18 years is not a sentence. Will Kostornaya become Tutberidze’s first adult champion?

Tutberidze forgave Kostornaya and prepares her for the new season

Then it seemed that Kostornaya’s high-profile interview destroyed any chances for a reunion of the champion with Eteri Tutberidze. This is not forgiven. None of Eteri Georgievna’s students have spoken so sharply about her methods of work. All the more so publicly. But after a few months, Kostornaya’s story took a completely unexpected turn.

After a series of failures and missing the World Cup, Alena asked for forgiveness from Eteri Georgievna on the air of Channel One, in fact, to the whole country, and admitted her mistakes. Tutberidze appeared as a noble person who knows how to forgive. But she set two conditions: to jump the triple axel and fully enter the training process without additional conditions. And gave a probationary period until the end of the season.

Judging by the fact that Alena continues to be listed in “Khrustalny”, she was still able to satisfy the requirements of Eteri Georgievna. And already at the open skates of the Russian national team, we will be able to see the first fruits of their joint work. Was Alena able to stabilize the triple axel already at an adult age? What images did Eteri Georgievna and Daniil Gleichengauz have in store for her?

And finally, was Kostornaya able to return a warm relationship with her coach?