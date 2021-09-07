Final Fantasy 7 Remake May Go To PC From Epic Game Store

Earlier this June, two unannounced games were listed in the Epic Game Store database: Alan Wake Remastered and Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While this was not concrete proof that both games would appear at the time, the former appears to have leaked online via a retailer’s announcement in the past few days and appears to have been confirmed.

If the Alan Wake Remastered listing is true, then it makes sense that the Epic Game Store listing for Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be the same. Of course, there is already precedent for Square Enix releasing their PC games exclusively through the Epic Game Store: several games from the long-running Kingdom Hearts franchise were released exclusively through the store just earlier this year, on March 30th.

Neither Square Enix nor Epic have confirmed anything at this point. However, it would be nice to see the remake on PC so that a wider audience can experience Square Enix’s latest RPG. It will be interesting to see if the original version of the 2020 remake arrives on PC, or if the company decides to release a version of Intergrade complete with visual enhancements, framerate boosts and more. It should be noted that while Final Fantasy 7 Remake has expired on PlayStation, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is exclusive to PS5 until December 10 of this year.