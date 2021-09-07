Former Libra / Diem CEO Joins Polkadot | Blockchain24

Bertrand Perez, former COO of the Facebook-backed Diem stablecoin project, joins the Web3 Foundation, the Polkadot blockchain sponsor, as COO. He reportedly left the Diem team back in July.

Perez, who joined Diem (as Libra was then called) as chief operating officer back in early 2019, said he stepped down from his position this summer as a result of a decision to move the project out of regulatory control of FINMA, a Swiss financial watchdog. to American soil and jurisdiction.

Perez wore two hats at Diem, one as COO and the other as Managing Director of the Libra / Diem Association, which he created from scratch. Before joining Diem for two years, he was a senior director of PayPal for almost eight years.

“Diem has a great team in the US that started working with US regulators,” Perez said in an interview. At this stage, I did not have the opportunity to move to the USA, so it was time to think about my next move. I started blockchain back in 2014 when I was working at PayPal, and of course I wanted to stay in this space and settled on the Web3 Foundation, which has incredible technology and a great future. “

Web3, led by Ethereum co-founder Gavin Wood, is known as the leading firm behind the Polkadot (DOT) blockchain.

Polkadot (DOT) is currently preparing to allocate slots for its 100 parachains through an auction. Parachain auctions for its Kusama canary network (KSM) have generated large sums as the teams of the Polkadot / Kusama ecosystem strive to build their own interoperable blockchains at basic levels, free from the high Ethereum fees.

Mafia Diem?

Given the significant hurdles Diem faced, it should come as no surprise that the project has undergone an exodus involving other dignitaries, including Dante Disparte, Diem’s ​​political leader, who left the project to join Circle (the issuer of USDC stablecoin) this April. of the year.

Diem’s ​​fight to appease global regulators following the announcement of a basket-backed global stablecoin is well documented. As Managing Director, Perez had to be on the front lines and defend the project.

Perhaps then, when the technologist who was brought in to make sure the blockchain and stablecoin were working correctly, it felt like they weren’t signing up for it?