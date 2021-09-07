Former players of the Russian national team assessed the future of Miranchuk and Zakharyan in the team :: Football :: RBC Sport

Former footballers of the national team named RBC the leaders of the new team, assessed the potential of debutant Zakharyan and spoke about the reasons for the lack of stability in Alexei Miranchuk’s game

Photo: Alexey Miranchuk (global look press



Dmitry Khokhlov, head coach of the Rotor football club, winner of the Spanish championship as part of Real Sociedad, ex-player of the Russian national team

The former coach of Dynamo Moscow believes that there is no need to rush to make Arsen Zakharyan the leader of the national team. “It’s too early to talk about Zakharyan’s leadership in the national team. He is a young player and is just starting his career in big football. The start is very good, but you shouldn’t get ahead of the events, “added the coach of the Volgograd Rotor,” he told RBC.

On September 1, Zakharyan made his debut in the Russian national team. He started in the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Croatia (0: 0). At that time he was 18 years old three months nine days old. Only Igor Akinfeev was younger than him in the Russian national team in 2004 (18 years 20 days).

Khokhlov said that it would take a long time for the team to have leaders. “There are many new players in the team and at the moment there is no need to rush to choose a captain. You need to play a few more games and then choose a leader for the team. The squad includes both experienced players and debutants, but already now we are seeing the construction of a completely new team, ”the coach emphasized.

Alexey Miranchuk was twice in the Russian national team – for matches with Croatia and Cyprus. In both matches, the midfielder was replaced and did not score with effective actions. Miranchuk had two meetings for the Italian Atalanta, spending a total of 50 minutes on the field.

Rotor’s mentor believes that the fans make excessive demands on Alexey Miranchuk’s game. “If a player appears in the starting lineup, the player always tries to prove himself. Effective actions are always expected from the player of the attacking ligament, but this is not always possible to achieve. In my opinion, Miranchuk confirms his level in the national team, but the fans expect more from the Atalanta player, “Khokhlov concluded.

Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, bronze medalist of Euro 2008 in the Russian national team

Alexey Miranchuk’s lack of constant playing practice at Atalanta affects his performances in the Russian national team, Diniyar Bilyaletdinov said.

“In Atalanta, Miranchuk has a different story, the player performs with varying success, there is no stable segment for Alexey to play 10-15 matches. This, of course, is postponed to the degree of preparedness, and psychological as well. If it is stable to play there, then the result will be different. But even as a substitute in his club, Miranchuk is beneficial, ”Bilyaletdinov said.

He also said that the newcomer of the Russian national team, Arsen Zakharyan, needs time to become a full-fledged leader of the national team. In the match with the Croats (0: 0), the player spent a little more than one half. “It’s too early to determine whether Zakharyan will be the leader in the national team after one game. To become a leader in a team, you need to play 3-4 years at a high level. At the moment, Guilherme, Jikia, Fernandez are the leaders in the national team, “added the ex-Lokomotiv player.

Ruslan Nigmatulin, ex-goalkeeper of the Russian national team and Moscow Lokomotiv

The goalkeeper stressed that the coaching staff deliberately does not remove a potential leader from the team. “Purposeful education of a leader for the team is not part of the goal for the national team’s coaching staff. The first number is worked out over a certain period of time and it is very difficult to become one right away, since you need a lot of experience. Zakharyan has prerequisites for leadership, but there is no need to rush time. Now we need to gain experience and earn a place in the main squad of the national team. Only after that can we talk about some serious achievements, ”said Nigmatulin.

Khokhlov appreciated Zakharyan’s chances of becoming the leader of the Russian national team



The former goalkeeper of the national team believes that in order to return to the previous level, Miranchuk should feel confident in his abilities. “In the Russian championship, Alexei consistently showed a high result and significantly helped the club, but in Italy there are now problems with this. He has yet to develop all the necessary qualities for a player in the main team of Atalanta. He has good potential to become a leading player in the Gasperini team, ”he said.