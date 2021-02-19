From today in Russia you can buy Kylie Jenner cosmetics

Finally waited

Almost six years after its launch, the vegan beauty brand Kylie Jenner has made its way to us. True, at the moment you can only buy Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner face and body cosmetics. Seven products – for face (moisturizing face cream with shea butter and banana leaf and aloe extract; revitalizing eye cream with caffeine and jojoba oil; serum with vitamin C; facial wash with ultra-nourishing kiwi seed oil; exfoliating scrub with walnuts; moisturizing mask with oat kernel extract; tonic with squalane), two for the body (sugar scrub and lotion with coconut scent), as well as a mini-set of four bestsellers that are convenient to take with you (foam for washing, vanilla face toner, moisturizer and vitamin C face serum).

Facial scrub Vitamin C Serum Eye cream Body Scrub Bestseller mini-set

According to Kylie herself, “healthy, beautiful skin is the basis of perfect make-up”, so it was decided to start acquaintance of the Russian audience with Kylie Jenner with care. But we hope that later on, her legendary matte lipsticks will appear on the shelves, as well as the foundations of the young billionaire Jenner.