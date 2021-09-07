Future: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

LG has invented a flexible material for smartphone screens that does not wrinkle. This is reported by The Next Web.

According to the description of the invention, engineers have succeeded in synthesizing a material that is both very strong and flexible. The engineers of the Korean company used a special type of coating on top of a thin polyethylene terephthalate plastic film to create it. LG claims it is more durable and flexible than the material currently used in foldable smartphone displays.

In the description of the invention it is said that the specialists were faced with the task of making a special type of the most durable and at the same time flexible film. The “eternal” coating supposedly retains its shape and does not collect folds even after 200 thousand folds.

LG plans to release the first samples of the new material in 2022, with full-scale production slated for 2023. The corporation hopes to use it in foldable smartphones, as well as next-generation tablets and laptops. Representatives of the company did not specify in what brands devices a display based on the new material may appear.

This isn’t the first time LG has announced its interest in flexible screen gadgets. In September 2020, the company introduced the first roll-to-roll TV. The device has a flexible OLED screen that folds into a special stand.