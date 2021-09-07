Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The global wireless headphone market is oversaturated, with segment growth at its lowest in three years. This is reported in the report of the agency Canalys.

According to the report for the second quarter of 2021, the market for wireless headphones (True Wireless Stereo, TWS) showed the lowest growth in the last three years. The volume was 58.3 million units, an increase of only 6.4 percent. Headphone sales from Apple, the segment leader, showed clear signs of slowing for the first time in history.

According to analysts, sales of devices in the AirPods series fell 25.7 percent compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter, Apple shipped 15 million units to the market. “Apple’s sharp fall is partly due to very strong performance in the second quarter of last year,” – explained the phenomenon experts. According to analysts, there is no reason for the company to worry so far, because it has loyal customers who are actively responding to the release of new products from the brand.

One way or another, Apple’s share in this segment was 26.5 percent. In second place is Xiaomi – the Chinese company has a share of 9.1 percent. Closes the top 3 Samsung, which increased its share from 6.7 to 8.8 percent. In fourth place was Skullcandy, which accounts for seven percent of the global wireless headphone market.

Earlier, representatives of AliExpress Russia named the most popular headphones on the Russian market. AirPods Pro became the leaders of the segment, JBL T100 TWS and Lenovo QE03 respectively took the second and third positions.