Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Apple has certified future iPhones and obsolete current models. This is reported by the MacRumors edition.

Reporters refer to documentation posted on the FCC website. The list contains four unknown smartphone models, which are most likely the iPhone 13 series devices. Along with this, devices with the numbers A2176, A2172, A2341 and A2342, which correspond to the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are officially described as “obsolete” gadgets.

Thus, Apple has already recognized the devices of the iPhone 12 line as obsolete, although the devices are actually new and relevant. The document published by the FCC can be considered confirmation that in the fall the American company will withdraw from production and sale of iPhone 12 smartphones. Earlier, Apple registered new flagship models in the database of the European Economic Community.

This is not the first time the American tech manufacturer has withdrawn smartphones from sale a year after their debut. In October 2020, Apple introduced the iPhone 12 series smartphones and removed the iPhone 11 devices from its online store.

The announcement of smartphones and other Apple technology is expected in mid-September. Earlier, Chinese sources said that the annual presentation of the American IT giant will take place on September 14, smartphones will go on sale on September 17.