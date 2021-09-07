Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Samsung has decided not to renew the Galaxy Note trademark. This is reported by the Dutch edition of the Galaxy Club.

Reporters found applications for registration of Samsung trademarks on the website of the South Korean regulator. The database found documents confirming the claims of the corporation for a number of brands associated with the company’s smartphones. Specifically, Samsung has updated its legal documents for the Galaxy S, Galaxy Z, Galaxy A and Galaxy M series.

However, the authors were unable to find any mention of the Galaxy Note line. This may indicate that the Korean corporation has finally abandoned one of its brands. Reporters believe that Samsung is not planning to release any more flagship Note series devices.

Also, the database did not find documents related to the Galaxy Tab tablet brand. At the same time, the last gadget of this series – Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 – was released in the fall of 2020.

In 2021, Samsung skipped the launch of its flagship Galaxy Note series smartphone, revealing the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable devices in August. In July, representatives of the company announced that this season they decided to skip the release of the next device in the Galaxy Note line.