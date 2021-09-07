“Girls with translucent crotch”. Commentator Opposing Beauties Cheerleaders Gets Violently Mocked – September 7, 2021

Well-known TV presenter Otar Kushanashvili harshly ridiculed hockey commentator Dmitry Fedorov, who had previously opposed beautiful girls from support groups in Russian hockey. In August it became known that the Kazan “Ak Bars”, playing in the KHL, decided to abandon the cheerleaders. Fedorov supported this decision, for which he was sharply criticized by Kushanashvili.

“This is a disgusting campaign. Anti-male in essence. Commentator Fedorov wrote that girls need to be removed from hockey. The funniest point about publishing it is that this will save us money on our hockey. Player Innokenty Pidarmonkin, who moved from Vladivostok to the fourth link of Lokomotiv, and then in case *** (member) injures a player named Savelyev who hit the side, receives 70 million rubles a month … And then they were going to save on dancing girls!

Fedorov, you are friends with Slutsky! Well, ask him whether you write nonsense or not … This is life! These are the juices of life! This is a big gala performance and an attraction where you feel what you live for. In order to nurture, groom and carry this beauty on your hands. This is part of a big celebration. Whoever takes girls out of hockey is an idiot! Stoeros schmuck!

We must defend the girls! It’s funny to read that they distract from hockey. So I go there for this and go! Am I going to see how Shalunov in the new club will live up to his crazy surname? Are you idiots ?! Am I going to the KHL voluntarily ?! I’ll go watch the teams compete, who will lull the public with a defensive system faster? And even without girls with translucent crotch ?! You go to *** (fuck), ”said Kushanashvili on the YouTube channel WHAT ?!