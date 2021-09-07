God of War developer George Mole dies

“At the Santa Monica studio, George Mole worked on Kratos’ weapons, navigation, RPG systems, a variety of combat behaviors, enhancing the scripting system to empower designers, and more. He was a veteran on the team who played a huge role in the development of the game and in fixing bugs. Some of us called him “Furious George” because once he was tuned in to an idea, he couldn’t be stopped. “

– said the head of combat design Mihir Shet.

Mole passed away yesterday. Since then, many have turned to social media to celebrate his career and shed light on what kind of person he was. James Che talked about playing volleyball, selling soap on the Internet, which he made with his wife, and his political aspirations. “He was angry that after he became a US citizen, there was only a minimal amount of time left before he could run for an election commission,” Sheth added. “He wanted to get there as soon as possible!”

“If you liked the gameplay of God of War, George added huge hand: he was the man who made the ax, managing almost all of the programming on it from start to finish. But his career spanned decades. He willingly told you about all kinds of projects with love and details. He brought back old Gameboy games he’d made, talking animatedly about how he’d programmed skid marks into some kind of car game. When I first started out, he was the developer I wanted to be. Even during the most difficult moments of game development, I would come to the office and sit next to George Mole, and he always made me feel that what we were doing was special because he knew that this is special “.

– said gameplay programmer Sam Hendrick.

Lead Investment Designer Anthony DiMento:

“If you loved the Leviathan ax, you loved George Mole. George was always smiling and full of energy, and I have fed on this for years, sitting next to him. I will strive to work like Furious George and try to influence young developers the way he influenced me. “

“George was such an amazingly funny, intelligent and warm person. He was one of the fathers of Leviathan. Without his curiosity and intelligence, there would not have been those moments of pure joy at the memory of the ax. It absolutely breaks my heart that he’s gone. “

– said the creative director Corey Barlog.

Rest in peace, George Mole.