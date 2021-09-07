How Kylie Jenner celebrated her 23rd birthday: congratulations from her daughter, celebrity relatives and friends

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi

Yesterday, one of the most successful sisters of the Kardashian clan – Jenner, Kylie, celebrated her birthday: the TV star turned 23 years old. In honor of this holiday, Kylie published a new series of photos on her instagram, in which she appeared in a golden dress with rhinestones on her chest in the form of Roman numerals 23, and in the signature under them she left a wish for herself:

23! Lord, thanks for another year! Blessing and life lessons – that’s what I’m here for, and I thank absolutely every one of you.

Soon after, Jenner posted another photo in which she and her two-year-old daughter, Stormi, are blowing out candles on a snow-white birthday cake. In a commentary on this picture, Kylie called her daughter her best gift in her life.

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormy

39-year-old Kim Kardashian left public congratulations for her younger sister on her Instagram yesterday. She shared a lot of archival shots, some of them taken when Kylie was just a toddler, others as a teenager.

My baby Kylie, happy birthday! I can’t believe you are already 23 years old! You are the funniest and most loyal person on the planet! There are so many memories associated with these photos, which I am very happy about. I love you more than you can imagine – Kim congratulated her younger sister on her 23rd birthday.

Kylie Jenner as a child Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner





Kylie’s friend, hip-hop singer Cardi B, who recently filmed her in her scandalous video for the song WAP, joined in the congratulations. In her congratulations, the singer mentioned the conflict that erupted on the network due to fans’ demands to cut the moment with Kylie from the music video, which many considered a manifestation of racial discrimination. Cardi not only thanked Kylie for filming her music video, but also turned to her mom, Kris Jenner:

Happy birthday! Thank you Kylie for starring in my music video. I wanted all sorts of bad girls in it: black, white, Hispanic, and mixed race. Chris Jenner, thank you very much for always being in touch with me and treating me like a family member. Kylie Jenner on the set of the video for the song WAP

Recall that after Kylie Jenner appeared in the video for the WAP song, many Internet users even created an electronic petition in which they demanded to remove the TV star from the video. Their main complaint was that in the frames from the music video, Kylie simply walked silently down the hallway and opened one of the doors of the mansion, while the same Normani singer had to perform a dance with the most complex elements. This distinction was considered by many fans to be an overt manifestation of racial discrimination. Cardi B has already explained on her Twitter that the appearance of the TV star in the video should not be associated with race, but Kylie herself has so far refrained from any comments on the topic.