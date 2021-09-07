how our paralympians surprised the whole world

Moscow today honored the athletes who returned from Tokyo with the best result in the history of the national team. 118 medals, 36 of them are of the highest standard. At the walls of the Kremlin, the winners were awaited by everything that was so lacking in Tokyo: the national anthem, the Russian flag, fans, friends and relatives. Nine hours of flight – and the first seconds at home. The “Golden” flight from Tokyo is greeted with water fireworks: a special tradition in aviation. But this is also a special case – our invincible Paralympic team returned home.

Emotions can no longer be contained. The winning team – 172 athletes and 118 medals – is the best result in history. From the terminal, go straight to the buses to take the shortest and fastest route to the center of Moscow, where relatives and friends are already waiting on Red Square. VGTRK correspondent Danila Makhalin also traveled all this way from Sheremetyevo. Volleyball player Yevgeny Volosnyakov, one of the team members, said that everyone was very tired and missed their relatives.

The Paralympians drove along wide avenues through the whole city. Without stops. Tired and incredibly happy. All of Russia is proud of their successes. Heroes on the streets of the capital are greeted brightly, noisily. Everywhere there are tricolors, posters with congratulations. And endless gratitude for the victories that the athletes in Tokyo presented to the whole country. And this is such a joy to meet – after a long separation. They did not see their relatives for months while they were in quarantines and training camps. And now Red Square greets them.

These games have become games of will for the national team. The will to win. Russian athletes went to the Paralympics in Tokyo for nine long years. They were not allowed into Rio de Janeiro after trumped-up accusations and allegedly unclean doping tests, and then the pandemic swept the whole world, and the competition was postponed for another year. And our close-knit team prepared for these starts so that not a day is without a medal. Thirteen-time Paralympic champion Rimma Batalova is sure: they have overcome themselves first of all. We left tears in 2016 and went only to win. But our athletes performed without the Russian flag and won to the music of Tchaikovsky. Although judoka Victoria Potapova said that Tokyo organizers gave them origami dragons in the colors of the Russian flag.

Overcoming kilometers and time zones, support flew to Tokyo from all over the country. And despite the empty stands and the lack of fans, Russian athletes felt this energy even from a distance. Evgeny Torsunov won his gold medal in long jump on his birthday. Athlete Alexandra Moguchaya, the Olympic silver medalist in jumping, has not seen her husband for six months. But he set up three alarm clocks at night, got up and looked at his wife. The whole family watched, worried.

All the words, all the congratulations, what was so lacking in Tokyo, is for them today. With the strength of their spirit, they surprised the whole world. 36 medals of the highest standard. For the first time, our athletes became prizewinners of the Paralympics in bocce competitions and took a medal in kayaking.

“You are not only winners, not only Olympic champions, prize-winners, you are people who are the brightest example for all of us, for children, for youth, for adults. You can never give up, you have to fight. And we will definitely win,” said the Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin.

“Our guys really confirmed that we are one of the strongest teams in the world. All our guys are world record holders today, and I, as the head of the delegation, admire each of our athletes,” said Acting President of the RPC Pavel Rozhkov.

Years of training, injuries, boundless willpower to fulfill your most cherished dream and win. This holiday of sports will be remembered not only by the Paralympians, but also by their families.