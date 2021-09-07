“I am happy to have played in the biggest club in Russia! The departure came as a surprise, “Kral reports about Spartak – Football

West Ham midfielder Alex Kral spoke about the transfer from Spartak.

– To be honest, only a week before the end of the transitions in Europe I learned about the real interest of West Ham, that they sent an official offer to Spartak. Although all my transfers happened in the last minutes. So the transition came as a surprise, but this is nothing new to me.

– What is your main memory of the time spent at Spartak?

– I have many great memories of Spartak. Of course, I will not forget, for example, the home match against Zenit in a packed stadium, when the fans greeted me. It was a cool start. I remember the crazy cup game with CSKA, when we won at the end of extra time, playing in the minority … I can remember for a long time. I am happy that I had a chance to play in the biggest club in Russia!

– What can you wish the Spartak fans?

– It was a real surprise for me after moving to Spartak to see how closely the fans are connected with the club and the players. We talked many times, discussed what we could do better, other topics. I’ve never seen anything like it, it’s beautiful. And at each of our matches, no matter whether at home or away, the fans created an unforgettable atmosphere.

I always played for Spartak with special feelings, I was proud that I could wear a Spartak jersey. Thanks to the fans, Spartak will forever remain in my heart! – said Kral.

