I am sure that Hartley will never reach Siberia

Two-time Olympic championcriticized the head coach of Avangard

“What didn’t like in the first matches? To be honest, the Opening Cup“ Avangard ”- CSKA made a painful impression. I was sure that it would cause a resonance in the media, but the next day I turned on the TV, opened the newspapers – silence. I was surprised.

The refereeing upset me. The match showed that this season of the KHL we seem to have a very cheerful arbitration.

Everyone saw how in the very first shifts “Vanguard” after, let’s say, semi-fouls got “5 on 3”, hit one goal and played strictly according to the score. That’s it, the game is, in fact, over. In any case, I practically did not see real hockey – unlike the dubious arbitration, when CSKA continued to whistle, and the opponent missed a lot.

I was surprised that CSKA, to put it mildly, is not the last club of our hockey, after such a refereeing in a landmark match, it decided to remain silent – both coaches, managers, and veterans. I will say the same about specialists. Was everyone so intimidated with fines?

On the eve of the Opening Cup, Yuri Karandin predicted such a development of events? I think this is an absolutely accurate assessment of the legend of our judges’ workshop. He always said that Hartley is effective only in sparing conditions, behind him is a powerful sponsor, an administrative resource works for him.

Take a look at the latest matches. As soon as the routine went and the refereeing was turned off, “Vanguard” barely beat “Admiral” and “Cupid”. And all this – with an indistinct game.

Remember the last playoffs. Even at its start, the series of “Avangard” and “Avtomobilist” was equal – but there Yekaterinburg was also beaten with whistles. And if it were otherwise, and the resource would have been possessed not by Avangard, but by Avtomobilist, then today all your colleagues would have admired Hartley number two – his exact copy by Bill Peters.

I respect Avangard and all Siberians. Only hockey life will judge us – when Hartley arrives in Omsk and we see who is worth what on equal terms. However, I am sure that he will never reach Siberia … “- said Kozhevnikov.