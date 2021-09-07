“I look forward to new challenges next year”

Finnish pilot Valtteri Bottas commented on the signing of a contract with Alfa Romeo.

The Swiss team announced a multi-year agreement with the athlete on 6 September. It will come into force in 2022.

“A new chapter opens in my racing career: I am delighted to join Alfa Romeo in 2022 and beyond, which will be a new challenge for the legendary manufacturer. Alfa Romeo is a brand that needs no introduction, they have written some great pages in the history of Formula 1 and I will be honored to represent this brand. I enjoy the opportunity to help propel the team forward on the grid, especially with the new 2022 rules giving the team a chance to make a leap in performance.

I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the team, and I can’t wait to repay their faith: I am more eager than ever to chase results, and when the time comes – to win. I know Fred well [Вассера]and I look forward to getting to know the rest of the team I’m going to work with to build the kind of strong relationship I have at Mercedes.

I am proud of what I have achieved at Brackley, and I am fully focused on completing the job as we are fighting for another World Cup, but I also look forward to the new challenges that await me next year, ”quotes Bottas on the official website. Alfa Romeo “.

Bottas has been playing for Mercedes since 2017. The athlete has two vice-championships and nine victories in Formula 1.

On September 1, current Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Raikkonen announced his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the season.