“I played 6 matches in Portugal – so I am physically ready to play for Zenit”

Zenit goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk shared his impressions of the first days at the club.

Zenit introduced the goalkeeper in the club shop. By tradition, the newcomer personally put his number and surname on the playing form, after which he answered questions.

– How do you assess your current form and do you expect to play against Akhmat or Chelsea?

– Completely completed the preseason in Portugal, played six matches, so the form is good. We need to adapt a little at Zenit in terms of interactions. And then everything depends on the coaching staff. As he sees fit. I’m ready!

– How did the Zenit goalkeeper team meet you?

– Excellent, we have already trained together, talked. No problem, great guys. We work very productively.

– Could you, in general, share your first impressions of the club and base?

– The transition itself, of course, was exciting. This is a big challenge for me. I’m glad to be here. The impressions are very positive, only positive. Of course, we communicate with the coaching staff. But much has not yet been discussed. So this week there are still many nuances to be discussed. In general, everything is ahead. Gradually I begin to understand the requirements, even though there are not many players working with the team now. So I’m slowly adapting.

Zenit signed a 1 + 1 contract with the 30-year-old player. Previously, Kritsyuk played for Zhil Vicente, having played 6 matches and conceding 4 goals.

Read also: