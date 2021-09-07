“If Dziuba is released for 5-10 minutes as part of the national team, he will walk and mumble, affecting the microclimate.”

In an interview with Match TV, football manager Alexei Safonov shared his opinion on the Russian national team’s game, and also gave a forecast for the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup with Malta.

– How will we play with Malta?

– We will win with a score of 3: 0. We have several advantages in this match, – the correspondent of “Match TV” Sergey Troitsky quotes Safonov as saying. – Weather. Heat-loving Maltese will have to play evening oak grove, which is completely unusual and uncomfortable for them. Depth of the composition. Perhaps Karpin did the right thing by not finishing off the same players. The footballers will be fresh. Your own stadium. This will be Karpin’s first victory in front of Russian fans. Before these three matches, I said that you need to score seven points. So far, everything is going according to schedule. I wish they had won dry.

– And the two past matches were deservedly played with zero?

– I would not like to reason in the subjunctive mood. The Cypriots had moments that they had to implement, but, fortunately, this did not happen. There was a game with the Croats of two frightened teams, which were satisfied with a draw…

– Is there a big difference between Karpin’s team and Cherchesov’s team?

– While it is not serious to discuss. Too little time Karpin works with the national team. At first glance, the team is more open, the guys are smiling. Valera knows how to adjust the microclimate. But you need to understand that the result is responsible for the coach. The composition is being rejuvenated. Karpin showed that there are no untouchables in the national team. It’s the same with the captain.… Jikia understands that today the bandage is on him, and tomorrow he is not even in the application. Now in the national team there is no absolute leader, such as, for example, Chivadze, Ignashevich or Onopko.

– Is Dziuba the captain?

– Is Messi the captain? In the game, he is the leader, but in the locker room he is silent, and on the field he is quiet. The same Busquets can cram on the field so that mom does not grieve. I repeat, now there are no players without whom the team cannot be seen. In addition, the players are also different. Suppose I asked Glushakov if he would go to the national team to play for 10-15 minutes, he answered me that the national team was an honor for him, and he was ready to break even. And knowing Dziuba, if you let him out for 5-10 minutes, he will walk and mumble, affecting the microclimate. Karpin faced this in Spartak. Dziuba and Karpin are both leaders by nature. Valera now needs a normal background around the national team, without intrigues and scandals. You need to score your points, and then look at the standings…

The Russian national team will play with Malta at the Otkritie Bank Arena stadium. This meeting will take place on September 7 and will start at 21:45. Watch the live broadcast of the match on the Match TV and Sportbox websites.

Read also: