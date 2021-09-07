“If I had the opportunity, I would have fought with Fedor and beat him,” reports Alexander Emelianenko – Boxing / MMA / UFC

Russian fighter Alexander Emelianenko spoke about his relationship with his brother Fedor Emelianenko.

“We haven’t talked to Fedor for a very long time – we haven’t talked at all for 14 years. Once I called him, so he already started hysterical. I thought he would choke on his words.

I listened to him, hung up and realized that we would not improve our relations for a long time. I don’t believe in reconciliation at all.

I live very comfortably and calmly without Fedor. When you are with Fedor you need to do something to his tune: dance, please, go lick, so that he is happy with everything.

Now I don’t depend on anyone, on my own. And no Fedors stand in my way.

If I had the opportunity, I would have fought with him and beat him. Here we do not go out to a duel, shoot each other, or cut with knives. We promote sports, show skill, technique.

In training, when we used to work, we worked right in full force, not sparing each other. This is the same training process, only in the ring. I don’t see anything like that in this. But he will refuse. He will not fight me because he understands everything, ”said Emelianenko.

