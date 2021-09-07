Insider explained why Angelina Jolie doesn’t want to forgive Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Since breaking up in the fall of 2016, 55-year-old Brad Pitt and 44-year-old Angelina Jolie have never appeared in front of the cameras together. Now the divorce passions have subsided a little, but the actress still refuses to establish friendly relations with her ex-husband, despite the fact that the couple has six children: 18-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zakhara, 13-year-old Shiloh and 11- summer twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina has a lot of grudges against Brad … She believes that he turned her life and the lives of her children upside down, – an insider told reporters.



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Last month, the actress complained about her ex-spouse in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. According to the Hollywood star, she is forced to live in Los Angeles, although she wants to move from the United States abroad. Before the divorce, the whole family traveled a lot, which Brad did not really like.

Brad wanted the children to have stability, and Angie turned out to be a supporter of numerous travels, acquaintances of children with different countries, languages ​​… – added a source from the environment of the actress.



Angelina Jolie with children

Insiders claim that Jolie did not want to marry Pitt at all, but he pushed her to marriage.

She felt Brad’s pressure on this matter. She doesn’t want to marry again,

– said one of the insiders earlier.

We will remind, the stars have not yet come to an agreement on some issues related to divorce.