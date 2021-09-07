Insider on Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s relationship: “He apologized to her for a lot.”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

38-year-old Meghan Markle and 35-year-old Prince Harry clearly have competitors in terms of frequency of discussion in the media. The press lately has been talking not only about Megsite, but also about the landmark meeting of the former spouses: 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston and 56-year-old Brad Pitt. The joint public pictures of the actors at the recent Screen Actors Guild Awards did not leave anyone indifferent – the fans of the couple are waiting with might and main for the reunion of their idols. As a source from their entourage told ET, Jen and Brad forgot about past problems, and Pitt apologized to Aniston for many past mistakes.

Brad is now a completely sober person and in a completely different state than when they were together. He’s a really reflective guy and has worked hard on himself. He apologized to her for many of the things that caused problems in their relationship. He really took responsibility for his mistakes, and that changed their relationship today. They both move forward

– said the insider.



Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Another source said that the relationship between Brad and Jennifer has taken to a new level, as they both went through divorces after their breakup: Pitt divorced Angelina Jolie and Aniston with Justin Theroux.

Now they just love and adore each other and have become much closer friends after the divorce. They have a very mature relationship that has developed over time because they both have gone through unsuccessful marriages. Brad has grown a lot in life since he and Jennifer broke up,

– he said.

Aniston and Pitt have previously spoken out about their marriage and breakup. So, in an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress admitted that the breakup was very painful for her. In particular, she commented on the photo shoot of Pitt and Jolie with children, which appeared in W Magazine shortly after their breakup.

Isn’t it a strange time for her? He makes his choice. He can do whatever he wants. We’re divorced and you can see why

– she said.



Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Pitt in 2011, in an interview, allowed himself far from flattering comments about marriage to Aniston.

I spent the 90s trying to hide. I was already nauseous because I was sitting on the couch, holding the joint and hiding. It became very clear to me that I intended to find a film about an interesting life, but I myself did not live an interesting life. I think my marriage had something to do with this. It’s hard to pretend marriage was something it wasn’t

– he said.

After the actor was criticized for saying this about his ex-wife, he apologized.

It saddens me that it has been interpreted that way. Jen is an incredible, loving and fun woman who remains my friend. This is a very important relationship that I really appreciate. I tried to emphasize not that Jen was boring, but that I myself was getting boring – and for this I am responsible,

– he said.

But now, it looks like the couple has really forgotten about the old grudges. Pitt is said to have attended Aniston’s Christmas party last December at her California home as well as her birthday last February.