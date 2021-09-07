Intel Arc Alchemist Mobile Video Adapter with 512 EU Blocks Tested in Geekbench

In Intel laboratories, work is in full swing on Arc Alchemist 3D gaming accelerators, the release of which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022. Together with desktop video cards, the chipmaker is preparing their mobile counterparts for use in laptops based on CPU Tiger Lake-H and future Alder Lake. A sample laptop with the flagship Arc Alchemist video adapter was spotted in the Geekbench benchmark today.

According to the benchmark readings, the 3D accelerator operated 512 Execution Units (EU) or 4096 processing cores at up to 1.8 GHz, as well as a 12.6 GB video buffer. Recall that in previous leaks, the flagship Intel Arc was attributed to 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. The test bench was the Intel Corporation Tiger Lake Client Platform based on the 8-core Core i7-11800H processor from the Tiger Lake-H family.

If we talk about the performance of the top-end Intel Arc Alchemist in the OpenCL benchmark, then it still leaves much to be desired. The device performed at the level of mobile GeForce GTX 1650 (Ti). It’s fair to say that we still have an engineering GPU sample and six months ago its performance was 4.5 times worse.

In total, Intel is preparing at least five Arc Alchemist (DG2) video adapters. Their preliminary characteristics can be found in the table below. We add that the release of the GPU DG2 is carried out at TSMC factories using 6nm technology.

WCCFTech