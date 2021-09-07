Intel Launches NUC X15 Laptop Kit Reference Platform for Gaming Laptops

Intel has officially designated the NUC X15 Laptop Kit platform. It is the 11th Gen Core (Tiger Lake-H) Core gaming reference laptop for system integrators who will release their own devices based on it.

Intel NUC X15 Laptop Kit is equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS-screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 or 2560 x 1440 pixels. In the first case, the refresh rate can be equal to 144 or 240 Hz, and in the second – 165 Hz. The list of available processors includes the Core i5-11400H (6 cores / 12 threads, 2.7 / 4.5 GHz) and the Core i7-11800H (8 cores / 16 threads, 2.3 / 4.6 GHz). A discrete video adapter Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or GeForce RTX 3070 is responsible for graphics processing.

Intel’s reference gaming laptop also includes two SO-DIMM DDR4-3200 memory slots, an opto-mechanical keyboard with RGB backlighting, two M.2 slots for NVMe drives, including a PCI-E 4.0 x4 SSD, Wi-Fi -Fi 6 and 94 Wh battery. Among other things, we can note the presence of a Thunderbolt 4 port, a 2.5-Gigabit network interface and an aluminum-magnesium alloy case.

Regarding the cost of the device based on Intel NUC X15 Laptop Kit, unfortunately, no information has been reported.

A source:

TechPowerUp