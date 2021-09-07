Internet: Internet and mass media: Lenta.ru

Avast has warned of the dangers of several thousand popular Android apps that can disclose user personal information due to a mistake by their creators. This was reported in a study of the company, received by “Lenta.ru”.

Avast analysts have discovered problems with the configuration of the Firebase database, which is used to create mobile applications for the Android operating system. Application authors can leave their developments in Firebase open to others – thus making them visible to everyone, including unauthenticated users.

Researchers Avast studied 180.3 thousand public Firebase instances and found that 19.3 thousand of them are open (more than 10 percent).

“Each of these open sources will potentially lead to data breaches, it’s only a matter of time. Hypothetically, the personal information of users of more than 10 percent of Firebase-based applications could be at risk, – explained Vladimir Martyanov, a malware researcher at Avast.

Potentially accessible personal data could include app usernames, birth dates, addresses, phone numbers, geolocation, and even passwords, he said.

“Today, almost every large company has its own application – shops, gyms, postal services; there are even applications for environmental protection and donations. All of them are created for the convenience of users and often with extremely good intentions, ”Martyanov said. He emphasized that any organization must be responsible in developing applications. According to the specialist, security and privacy should be a key part of the development process, not just a “formal screw”.

Avast added that the company has already notified Google of the research results so that the developers can correct the situation.

