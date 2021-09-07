Internet: Internet and mass media: Lenta.ru

WhatsApp’s claims that the messenger uses end-to-end encryption and that none of the company’s employees can read user messages are false. These are the conclusions reached by the journalists of the independent online edition ProPublica. In their investigation, they talked about hundreds of moderators who read millions of messages every day and pass them on to the intelligence services and other US government agencies.

Related materials “Third Eye” How an all-out surveillance system drives office workers to suicide

The journalists managed to find out that at least 1000 people hired under the temporary workers’ contracts have access to private correspondence in WhatsApp. Their offices are based in Austin (Texas, USA), Dublin and Singapore. Formally, they act as content moderators: they get access to messages about which any of the users have complained. However, in fact, experts can read not only the potentially offensive message, but also the four previous ones.

ProPublica notes that the existence of these employees proves that WhatsApp cannot use end-to-end encryption: a technology in which a message is encrypted when sent and decoded only on the recipient’s smartphone. In addition, journalists believe that this fact contradicts the public statements of Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Facebook, which owns WhatsApp. ProPublica recalled Zuckerberg’s speech in which he stated that “WhatsApp is so secure that no one, not even the company itself, can read a word of the correspondence.”

These hired employees use special Facebook software to filter private message streams, images and videos that have been flagged as inappropriate by WhatsApp users and then verified by the company’s artificial intelligence systems. Moderators deliver a verdict in less than a minute on what exactly is behind the messages they receive: fraud, spam, child pornography or a terrorist conspiracy ProPublica investigation

In addition, ProPublica obtained the text of a confidential complaint filed by unnamed whistleblowers with the US Securities Commission. It states that WhatsApp makes extensive use of external contractors (which reduces the level of security and opens the door to data for third parties) and artificial intelligence systems. They are engaged in total verification of information about user accounts, their messages, photos and videos. The statement also notes that the statements by WhatsApp employees about the complete privacy of users are false.

“Facebook plays down the amount of data it collects from WhatsApp users and lies about how it uses it and with whom it shares it. WhatsApp transmits metadata and unencrypted records that can tell a lot about a user’s actions to law enforcement agencies, including the US Department of Justice, ”notes ProPublica.

WhatsApp communications director Karl Wug admitted that moderators in several cities do have access to user correspondence. However, the corporation gave an answer to specific questions from the authors of the material, which ProPublica considered lengthy: “WhatsApp is a lifeline for millions of people around the world. Application development decisions are focused on our users’ privacy, high reliability and abuse prevention. “

ProPublica is one of the world’s most famous independent media, headquartered in New York. The publication focuses on high-profile journalistic investigations. Over the past 11 years, ProPublica and its associated reporters have won seven Pulitzer Prizes.