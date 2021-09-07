https://crimea.ria.ru/20210907/gotova-li-rossiya-priznat-bitcoin–zayavlenie-peskova-1120788777.html

Is Russia ready to recognize Bitcoin – Peskov’s statement

SIMFEROPOL, September 7 – RIA Novosti Crimea. Russia is not yet ready to equate Bitcoin with fiat money, that is, with a currency that is provided by the state. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. At the moment, only one country has recognized bitcoin as an official means of payment – this is El Salvador. The country adopted a special law, which says that the type of exchange between bitcoin and the dollar will be dictated by the market, all prices can be expressed in this cryptocurrency, and all taxes can be paid with bitcoins. To date, the bitcoin rate has jumped “up after the authorities of El Salvador bought 200 units of cryptocurrency. losses.

