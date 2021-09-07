Israel Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Withdraws from the World Championships – 09/07/2021

Israel squad removed from the list member countries tournament, changes were made on September 6.
Earlier, in an interview with Israeli media, Israel’s coach Ella Samofalova said that the decision not to go to the World Cup was not related to the consequences of the scandal with refereeing at the Olympic Games.
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships to be held in Kitakyushu, Japan October 27-31…
In the rhythmic gymnastics competition in Tokyo, Russian Dina Averina became the second in the individual all-around, her sister Arina – the fourth. Gold was won by Lina Ashram from Israel, who dropped the ribbon in her last performance.
Head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG) Irina Viner-Usmanova after the Games, RIA Novosti told RIA Novosti that the Russian side was preparing materials for the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) and would file a protest against the decision of the FIG Technical Committee for Rhythmic Gymnastics on refereeing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The FIG noted that the technical committee for rhythmic gymnastics did not reveal bias and irregularities in the work of judges at the Tokyo Games, and the distribution of places and the results of the Olympics in rhythmic gymnastics both in individual all-around and in group exercises are fair and impartial.