Israel Rhythmic Gymnastics Team Withdraws from the World Championships – 09/07/2021

Earlier, in an interview with Israeli media, Israel’s coach Ella Samofalova said that the decision not to go to the World Cup was not related to the consequences of the scandal with refereeing at the Olympic Games.

In the rhythmic gymnastics competition in Tokyo, Russian Dina Averina became the second in the individual all-around, her sister Arina – the fourth. Gold was won by Lina Ashram from Israel, who dropped the ribbon in her last performance.