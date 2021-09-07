It seemed that Stanislav Cherchesov’s career was over. Do CSKA and Spartak want him now?

Two months ago Stanislav Cherchesov left the Russian national team. The wording “dismissed” was never found in official documents, but the whole country understood: the coach did not leave on his own, he was removed unilaterally. At the same time, among the fans of the national team there was, it seems, no one who fit in for Cherchesov. Some were annoyed by the game, others – the miserable result at Euro, the third – the agency hassles, the fourth – the weak oratorical skills and the crazy ambition of the 2018 World Cup quarter-finalist.

Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android – there’s nothing more convenient than keeping track of your sports

Stanislav Salamovich became the most hated coach of the national team, bypassing Byshovets, Yartsev, and even Capello with Advocaat. There was a complete feeling: after the expulsion of Cherchesov, he would dissolve in the media space and would never receive a decent offer. Time has shown that these assumptions are complete nonsense: Stanislav is still of interest to Russian employers.

World Cup 2018 Kanchelskis: “Russia was dragged to the 2018 World Cup like Koreans in 2002” 08/20/2021 at 15:49

How did Cherchesov spend the first weeks after his resignation?

The former coach of the national team made a mistake with the strategy for Euro, but cleverly managed his own dismissal. Under the contract, he was entitled to 300 million rubles, but Cherchesov officially refused this money – he only asked to pay salary to the headquarters by the end of 2021.

Stanislav Cherchesov Photo: Getty Images

So Stanislav showed that he is not as greedy as it is commonly believed. Moreover, he is a good friend, because he was worried about the fate of the assistants. Of course, for five years in the national team, Cherchesov provided himself for the rest of his life, but the 300 million forgiven is still impressive. In July, insiders promised to unearth information that Stas took at least part of this money, but so far there are no proofs. Formally, Cherchesov behaved extremely dignified.

Where do the rumors about CSKA’s interest in Stas come from?

According to the sources of Eurosport.ru, Cherchesov wants to prove as soon as possible that he is a solid coach, and not an unprincipled fizrucello. To get a new job, Stas instructed agents to get into any negotiations, and he himself appeared at the matches of the new RPL season. In particular, Cherchesov was seen in the box at the opening games of CSKA – this fact immediately gave rise to the version that the ex-coach of the national team will soon replace Alexei Berezutsky.

The idea looked absolutely ridiculous, especially given Stas’s Spartak past and the November conflict with Giner, but over time everything changed. As you know, in the current CSKA decisions are made by Maxim Oreshkin, known for his impulsiveness and originality. In the spring, he suddenly brought Ivica Olic, and now, after a slight crisis, he began to seriously consider Cherchesov as the head coach of CSKA.

Stanislav Cherchesov, Russia – Denmark, Euro 2020 Photo: Getty Images

What prevents you from appointing Stas now? Firstly, Berezutsky has not yet completely sunk: Muscovites are walking at about the same level as the composition. Secondly, Oreshkin communicates a lot with Alexei – there is a scenario that Maxim will be imbued with the views of the legend and will give him a whole season to experiment. At the same time, insiders from the capital are convinced that Cherchesov’s shadow will hang over the club after each series of defeats.

What is known about Cherchesov in Spartak?

It is clear that Zarema is against such alignments, but even in an interview Sobchak Salikhova gave a strange example of Cherchesov’s incompetence: he allegedly chose a young horseman Dzhanaev instead of the proven Pletikosa. But if you remember the end of the 2000s, it turns out that it was not Stas who believed in Soslan most of all, but Karpin, whom Zarema respects. In general, this lady with her position “only through my corpse” can be easily persuaded. Moreover, there are enough people surrounded by Fedun who believe that Stas will be able to calm down the stands and quickly put on an intelligible football.

Leonid Arnoldovich himself still doubts Cherchesov. Perhaps, the flashbacks from 2008, when the coach got rid of the legends (Titov and Kalinichenko), and then leaked the Champions League qualification to Dynamo Kiev with a total score of 2: 8, may have an effect. Later, in 2010, Stas tried to explain that crisis – the arguments in an interview with SE (age structure, dead transfers) sound reasonable overall. So it is also strange to be guided by the level of Cherchesov 13 years ago. Another problem is the reaction of fans, who are angry with Stas because of the Euro, but in this regard, he is far from Kononov and he certainly will not be locked into haters.

Stanislav Cherchesov Photo: Getty Images

Recently, Russian media leaked information about Cherchesov’s contact with Spartak and even the potential salary of a coach – 2 million euros per year for the entire headquarters. According to Eurosport.ru, this is a fake: there have not been any working meetings and salary discussions yet. So far Cherchesov is relatively far from Spartak.

Where is Stanislav now?

The other day, SE correspondent Georgy Kudinov drove to Innsbruck and met Stanislav Cherchesov at the city stadium. The ex-coach of the national team was sitting in sunglasses and a short-sleeved shirt – in general, he was on the chill. I recalled a little how I myself was cut in Austria, and then said that he would come to Russia for the game of Legia and Spartak. Naturally, at the invitation of the Warsaw side – but it is clear that in Moscow Stas will communicate not only with the Poles. Sources Eurosport.ru claim that Cherchesov is still in demand not only among the tops, but also among the middle peasants of the RPL. Apparently, oblivion after the Euro will not happen.

Miranchuk could have gone to Manchester United, but they refused. Do not rush to scold them

Follow the sports news in Viber

Football Cherchesov refused to lead the Iraqi national team (“Championship”) 07/30/2021 at 12:38 pm