I’ve been using Android for six months and already miss the iPhone. 7 things I miss on Google

Exactly six months ago, I decided on a terrible thing. After a few years of using the iPhone, I bought a Google Pixel and started using it as my primary device. I liked the smartphone, and iPhone I ended up selling.

Several objective things prompted me to such a digital migration, which I presented in a separate article.

I still love Google pixel, and he suits me in everything. But I miss the iPhone. Still, there are things that I miss.

1. High-quality software for processing photos



Give Pixelmator to Android.

The work of the editor consists not only in writing the text, but also in its layout, including adjusting the photos to certain parameters. For example, on our website we put a photo with a resolution of 1200 pixels in width and reduce the brightness curve on images with a white background so that the pictures in the articles look better. It is also important that all images are in jpeg format.

To my great regret, there was not a single application on Google Play that could perform all these tasks together. On the iPhone, I used Pixelmator and Procreate. There are no normal analogs for Android.



If desired, you can draw masterpieces on the iPhone.

I rarely work from a smartphone, but sometimes such a need arises, and I use two online services and one application. I lower the brightness in the Google Photo editor, convert it on the Png2Jpg website, and change the resolution through iLoveIMG. These are free services, I recommend.

But not always, especially when traveling, the Internet remains stable. And here we need offline programs. For the iPhone, they are, there are a lot of them. Do not advise PixelArt, I tried it, and it is only suitable for processing photos before publishing on social networks.

2. Apple Watch



I’m waiting for the Apple Watch Series 7 in a square design.

I talked in more detail about my deplorable experience of using smartwatches for Android in a separate article. I will briefly outline here. I love in Apple Watch conciseness and elaboration of details.

The watch has amazing dials that have real-life prototypes, a fast interface, a lot of applications that help me in my work. For example, Bear notes and the Telegram client.

V Galaxy Watch on Tizen, which I purchased in May of this year, there are no such pieces. Let’s see how things are going on in the Galaxy Watch 4 on Wear OS. I hope it’s better, as I would like to see a worthy competitor to the Apple Watch for Android.

3. App Store Collections



Special thanks to the editorial policy.

At one point, the Cupertinos turned their app store into an electronic magazine with collections, articles, reviews, and so on. I love the App Store for its home screen, which is represented by a selection and synopsis feed.

The feed is updated every day, and thanks to this, it becomes easier to find some new applications for completely different tasks. This doesn’t happen with Google Play. The main screen is there, the selections too, but everything is so confusing and not “Userfriendly”that I just don’t want to use it.

No offense to Android, but it is.

4. Spatial sound



Delightful function.

iOS 14 Gives Awesome Feature To All Owners AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Together with the iPhone, they got the opportunity to watch movies and TV series with surround sound. The effect is comparable to being in a movie theater.

You turn your head, and virtual sound sources are also shifted relative to you. Incredible.

Initially, the trick worked only with the Apple TV app and content supporting Dolby Atmos, now there is surround sound in Netflix, KinoPoisk and other services. Android lacks this feature.

Sometimes I watch movies and TV shows on my phone and out of habit I start to listen to this “Cinema effect” in my AirPods Pro. But he is not.

5. AirDrop



The most convenient way to transfer data between devices.

One of the main tricks you get when using multiple Apple devices. WITH AirDrop You can quickly transfer files between your devices (or send to friends) wirelessly. The function uses Bluetooth to search for gadgets, and Wi-Fi to transfer data. As a result, even a hundred photos from a party can be thrown onto another device in a few minutes.

Android has a similar technology – Beam, but it is not compatible with Apple technology in any way. Considering that I still have a MacBook Pro 16 and an iPad 10.2 in my household, the disadvantage is noticeable.

Fortunately, there are cloud storage now, but sometimes it is more convenient to transfer some files manually.

6. iOS aesthetics



A beautiful operating system and nothing to add.

Let’s be honest, we love the iPhone primarily because of iOS, because it’s beautiful, simple, and stylish. In Android, I felt the fragmentation – the developers sculpt the design the way they want. In this sense, the App Store editors strictly follow the guidelines, and all applications, coupled with the system, feel organic.

I hope that with the arrival of Material You in Android 12, the situation will somehow improve. No kidding, some Android app designs got stuck in 2012. Of course, this does not apply to large services.

7. Apple TV + and Apple Arcade



It’s amazing what Apple does, both devices, software, and content.

Apple TV + today it is a treasure trove of cool TV shows and films. The app recently appeared for Android TV consoles, but it’s still not available for Android smartphones, which is a shame.

Apple arcade is also the best platform in its segment. Yes, there are no AAA projects, but those simple arcades that allow me to pass the time on the road or relax in the evening after a hard day are not enough for me. I play on iPad, but I would like to play some of these games on my smartphone.



But in the future I want to see more large projects in the library.

Google Play Pass is not a panacea. The subscription includes several well-known games, but there are no exclusives like Apple Arcade. But there are applications, but none of them stuck on my smartphone.

I would also like to note that for “I-gadgets” there is a lucrative Apple One subscription (365 rubles / month). It includes Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV + and 50GB iCloud. I advise everyone.

It’s cool that Apple is evolving as a content provider. I wish Google the same.

Will I buy myself an iPhone



For most users, the capabilities of the iPhone are more than enough. But I also need Android.

Yes, either 13 or 13 mini as soon as they come out. Another question is that I no longer want to give up Android completely, I am too deeply imbued with the Google Pixel. I will use both smartphones in my mood, because each of them copes well with its tasks.

The iPhone is still not ideal for me, and I explained this in a separate article.

In general, both there and there are compromises. But it’s not boring.

