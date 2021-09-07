JBL Unveils Active Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones Including Sports Model

Renowned speaker manufacturer JBL has introduced three new models of fully wireless headphones. One of them, Reflect Flow PRO is targeted at athletes and can offer advanced functionality, including active noise cancellation. The more affordable Tune 230NC and 130NC boast active noise cancellation and voice assistant integration for under $ 100.

JBL Reflect Flow PRO provides up to 10 hours of music playback on a single charge. The complete case extends the battery life by another 20 hours. The earbuds support Qi wireless charging. 6.8mm drivers and a system of six microphones are responsible for high-quality sound. The earbuds are protected from water and dust according to the IP68 standard. Bluetooth 5.0 is used for connection. The cost of the device, which will hit the market on November 14, will be $ 179.95.

JBL Tune 230NC and Tune 130NC differ from each other primarily in the used drivers. The Tune 230NC uses 5.8mm drivers, while the Tune 130NC offers 10mm drivers. Both headphone models are equipped with four microphones, are protected by the IPX4 standard and support active noise cancellation. Both devices provide up to 40 hours of music playback (when recharged from the case). Bluetooth 5.2 is used for connection.

JBL Tune 230NC and Tune 130NC will hit the market on October 17th. The cost of each of the models will be $ 99.95.