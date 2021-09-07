JBL unveils new 800W PartyBox PartyBox speakers

JBL has delighted fans with the release of a number of new audio devices. Earlier today we announced the launch of three new models of the company’s TWS headphones. In addition, JBL announced the PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110 party speakers.

The PartyBox 710 is equipped with wheels and a handle, making it easy to transport a rather massive device. The speaker output power is 800 watts. The unit combines two 2.75-watt tweeters, two 8-inch mid-range drivers and an advanced bass reflex unit to deliver the deepest and most powerful bass possible. The speaker offers eight RGB lighting schemes and is IPX4 water resistant. Bluetooth connection is supported. Physical guitar and microphone jacks are also available.

The JBL PartyBox 110 is also designed for party use. The speaker output power reaches 160 watts. The rest of the device’s capabilities correspond to the older model: eight RGB animation schemes, moisture protection according to the IPX4 standard, Bluetooth, guitar and microphone inputs. The column is equipped with a rechargeable battery that provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

New items will enter the market in October this year. The JBL PartyBox 710 will retail for $ 890. PartyBox 110 will be priced at $ 427.