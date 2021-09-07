Jennifer Aniston celebrated Thanksgiving with ex-husband Justin Theroux

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

It seems that the ex-spouses, 48-year-old Justin Theroux and 50-year-old Jennifer Aniston, really kept a very warm relationship after their breakup. How else to explain the fact that they celebrated Thanksgiving together yesterday?

Jen, who celebrated the holiday at home, invited her closest friends: Courtney Cox, Jason Bateman with his wife Amanda Anka, Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNerney, Will Arnett and her ex-husband Justin Theroux. It was he who shared the photo from the party in the story. Interestingly, until this day, the former spouses had not been seen together since the moment of their separation.



Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Justin Theroux and their friends

Recall that Aniston and Theroux lived in marriage from 2015 to 2018. The couple announced their breakup last February, stating that they remain friends.

Aniston seems to get along well with former lovers. She also invited another ex-spouse, Brad Pitt, to a party to mark her 50th birthday. Yesterday, he was not among the guests – perhaps he celebrated Thanksgiving Day with his potential new beloved actress Aliya Shokat, with whom he has recently been credited with an affair.



Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston