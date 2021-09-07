Jennifer Aniston surprises nurse with coronavirus

Kimbell Fairbanks / Jennifer Aniston

The heroine of the Jimmy Kimmel show (he now records his shows at home, communicating with guests via video link) is a nurse Kimbell Fairbanks from Utah, who contracted the coronavirus last week.

Now Kimbell, who worked in the cardiology department of the hospital, is in self-isolation and cannot see her family, including her two young daughters.

Kimbell Fairbanks and Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy decided to cheer Kimbell up and surprise her.

I want you to see someone. Her name is Jennifer

– said the TV presenter, and the next moment Jennifer Aniston joined the conversation.

Kimbell Fairbanks and Jennifer Aniston

The actress immediately greeted the nurse warmly:

Hello honey, it’s so great to meet you! I just want to say: “God bless you!” You and all your colleagues who are doing their duty. I don’t even know how to show my appreciation for what you are doing while putting yourself at risk. You are incredible.

Aniston also asked the girl about her health. Kimbell admitted that she is already better, and also thanked the actress for the kind words addressed to her.

But the surprises did not end there either. Aniston and Kimmel presented a nurse with a certificate for 10 thousand dollars for Postmates (courier delivery service from restaurants and shops).

In addition, all the nurses in the Fairbanks unit received gift cards.

Jennifer also talked about her self-isolation (the actress has been staying at home for three weeks now). Aniston admitted that being at home is not so difficult for her personally.

The hardest part is watching the news

– Jennifer admitted.

The actress also said that she now devotes her free time to cleaning. During one of them, she found a tape of her first audition in her life when she was 13 years old. Jennifer promised that as soon as she digitizes the recording, she will definitely show it.