Kanye West demanded joint custody from Kim Kardashian after divorce

There has been some progress in the divorce proceedings between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – it looks like lawyers won’t have a lot of work to do. Despite the fact that the parties were eager to disperse and did not communicate recently, almost the former spouses have put forward the same demands and do not ask each other for money. How Kim and Kanye get divorced, read in Gazeta.Ru.

Rapper and designer Kanye West gave a mirrored answer to the divorce lawsuit filed by his wife Kim Kardashian on February 19, 2021. According to E! Online, which had court documents at its disposal, Kanye West demanded joint custody of the couple’s four children, seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and Psalm, which will soon turn two.

Absolutely the same is required by Kim Kardashian – this means that the broken up couple will need to agree on a schedule according to which Kim and Kanye will spend time with their children (joint custody does not mean that the right to communicate with children will be divided equally). They agreed on other points as well – both intend to independently pay their legal costs and do not require alimony from each other. As for the property acquired in marriage, it will be divided according to the prenuptial agreement, which was concluded by the TV star and the rapper before the wedding in 2014.

This agreement came as a surprise to the tabloids, who recently wrote that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West do not even communicate with each other.

As reported by a source from the entourage of the TV star E! Online in early February – even before Kardashian officially filed for divorce, “Kim and Kanye do not talk at all and no longer.” “She tries to stay strong and move on in life,” said the source of the publication. The same was said by another source – from Kanye West’s entourage – about the husband of the TV star and entrepreneur, who also “was determined to go further.”

At the same time, an acquaintance of the musician noted that Kanye West seeks to launch the official divorce process as soon as possible, which Kim was delaying, trying to figure out how best to furnish the divorce announcement. “He doesn’t care for what reasons Kim is postponing the declaration of divorce,” the source said. – He will file for divorce, without waiting until she is ready for it, if necessary. He wants a divorce as much as Kim does. “

The TV star herself was most worried about the children: according to the interlocutor of the People edition, she tried to maintain good spirits. “She has been living separately from Kanye for a while now. During the holidays, it was difficult for her to stay in a good mood, – said a source in January. “But she’s working very hard for the children.” The source added that Kim Kardashian had been living with thoughts of divorce for several months by that time, but did not dare to file an application because “she felt terrible about the children.”

The intention of one of the brightest couples in American show business to dissolve a six-year marriage became known in early January 2021. Then the sources of E! News said that both spouses realized: the relationship came to an end, despite all the efforts they made to keep it. “Everything has come to the point that they do not spend together as a couple for many months,” said the source of the portal. “They met for the sake of the children, but they lived separately.”

“Kim knows the marriage is over. She had known this for a long time, ”concluded an acquaintance of the couple.

As reported by Vanity Fair magazine, after the divorce, most likely, Kim Kardashian and the couple’s four children will remain in the family home in California worth $ 60 million, for which the rapper once invited the famous Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt. Kanye West will live on his ranch in Wyoming – the publication reported that he had already taken all his belongings there, including 500 pairs of sneakers, from a California mansion. Kim Kardashian, along with her sisters and children, was on a trip at that time – she was vacationing on the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.