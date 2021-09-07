Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian a talking hologram of her late father

“For my birthday, Kanye gave me the most touching gift in my life. A surprise from heaven. My father’s hologram. She seems to be alive! We reviewed it and revised it and could not contain our emotions! ” – wrote Kardashian.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020

The hologram, which West gave, congratulates the Kardashians on the holiday and says that he looks after the birthday girl and her sisters and brothers every day. Then “Robert Kardashian” includes the song Who Put The Bomp, to which he took his daughter to school, and dances to the music for a short time.

“I am with you every day. The fact that you remember your roots and support Armenia means a lot to me. You are a proud Armenian, and I am a proud Armenian father, ”says the hologram. Kardashian also does not forget to mention that his daughter married “the most, very, very, greatest genius in the world.”

At the end of the video, the Kardashian parent crumbles into golden dust.

The hologram was created by the American company Kaleida. They posted a hologram recording on their website, where it can be viewed in more detail.

Robert Kardashian rose to fame as a lawyer for American football player O. Jay Simpson, who was accused of murdering his wife. Kardashian died in 2003. He is portrayed by David Schwimmer in the American Crime Story series about the Simpson case.

