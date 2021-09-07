Kardashian suspected of killing a lamb after advertising her Urus

Actress, fashion model and American star Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram photos of the original Lamborghini Urus, which was covered in fluffy fabric inside and out.

As it turned out, this was done for advertising purposes. The advertised Kardashian brand belongs to her, and he produces women’s clothing, and soon a new collection of soft material will go on sale. It was just such a bow that the star herself tried on during the filming.

As for the Urus, the pile covers almost the entire body area, except for the front and rear lighting, exhaust pipes and tires. In the cabin, the displays and some controls remained “bare”. Some of the commentators on the Instagram post immediately remembered the movie “Dumb and Dumber”: the van of friends was also covered in fur. Other spiteful critics declared Kim to kill his own lamb, whose wool was used to trim the crossover. However, Kardashian provided for such reviews and answered them with the title of her post “Your car – your rules.”

However, this is far from the first strange car of celebrities. Recall, for example, Justin Bieber’s Rolls-Royce. The project was carried out by the masters of West Coast Customs, and for all the work the singer gave $ 25,000,000, which by today’s standards is 1,791,992,500 rubles. The appearance of the “hovering” model refers to the 103EX show car with the same hidden rims and a strongly widened body.