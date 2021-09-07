Keira Knightley with her husband and daughters spotted walking in London

Paparzzi managed to capture the actress with her family.





Keira Knightley and James Wrighton











Keira Knightley and musician James Wrighton have been together for ten years. The couple are raising two daughters, Edie and Delilah, and prefer to protect their privacy from public scrutiny. But sometimes meetings with photographers cannot be avoided, and relaxed shots from joint walks of the star family get into the network.

So, last Saturday, Kira and James with their children went to unwind in the city. The girls had fun riding scooters under the supervision of their parents. True, at one point the family idyll was broken when the youngest Delilah suddenly fell to the ground. But the baby’s mom and dad quickly came to the rescue and resolved the situation: Kira took her daughter in her arms to calm her down, and James joined his wife, picking up the fallen scooter.

By the way, recently it was reported that Keira Knightley may join the upcoming project directed by Camilla Griffin – a science fiction drama called “Conception”. The action of the film will unfold in the near future, in a state where the birth and upbringing of children is controlled by an authoritarian government. If the negotiations go well, fans will be able to see their favorite actress in the role of an official, whose life will be turned upside down by an unexpected event. Recall that Knightley has already worked with Camilla Griffin on the film “Silent Night”, which is due out later this year.