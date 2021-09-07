Khloe Kardashian forgave Tristan Thompson numerous betrayals

Для некоторых пар карантин стал спасением и возможностью начать жизнь заново.

An insider especially close to the star couple of one of the sisters Kardashian and basketball player Thompson, E!Newsthat the TV star and the professional athlete spent a very special and meaningful time in quarantine, which, as expected, led to their reunion. Thompson’s numerous betrayals, including while Chloe was pregnant with their daughter Tru, stood between the lovers for a long time. However, it looks like the 36-year-old television star loves her unfaithful spouse and their daughter too much to let the man go forever.

Over the past few months, Chloe and Tristan practically did not part, and constantly captured valuable family moments – with each other and, of course, with their daughter on Instagram. Numerous clan members Kardashian-Jenner often hinted that the relationship in the long-suffering family had changed dramatically. Fans only had to wait a little before the truth about Chloe and Tristan’s reunion became common knowledge.

“They are together and very happy. She is incredibly glad that he is around and that everything is going exactly as it should, ”said the source.

Read also: Action: Sustainable Fashion: Osvitnya Program

It remains unclear how the basketball player managed to persuade the TV star and the designer to reconnect after the amount of betrayal of which he was accused. Tristan even managed to change Chloe when she was pregnant in 2018, and a year later as well. According to the source of the publication Kardashianmay have forgiven Tristana, but she is not one of those who forgets about grievances.

“Tristan had to try to get along with her again. He apologized over and over again, swearing that he had changed. Chloe resisted for a long time, but he slowly but surely found a way to her heart again. Obviously, she doubts so far, and prefers to build a new relationship very slowly. “

The source says that Chloe is worried that when the NBA basketball season begins, Tristan may return to old habits. However, the girl prefers not to think about such a possibility, and prefers to spend as much time as possible with her family.

“Tristan swears that now he will act differently, and this time he will not destroy the family. Chloe hopes that she and Thompson have a future, so she decided to give him a huge chance. “