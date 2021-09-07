Kim Kardashian – 40 years old: the scandals that made her famous

October 21, the star of the reality show “Kardashian Family” celebrates his birthday.

For more than 13 years, a businesswoman and one of the most popular stars on Instagram, Kim Kardashian has been attracting the attention of people from all over the world and setting new trends, warming them up with various news feeds. Read about the loudest scandals of a celebrity in our selection.

Leaked porn

Kim Kardashian was born in the family of the famous American lawyer Robert Kardashian and the flight attendant Kris Jenner. They began to recognize her back in the mid-2000s thanks to her friendship with model Paris Hilton, but Kim became famous all over the world after a loud sex scandal. In 2007, an intimate video was leaked to the network, recorded by her then boyfriend, rapper Ray J. At first, Kardashian denied the authenticity of the video, but she soon admitted that she filmed this home video with her boyfriend. The businesswoman assures that the personnel merged into the network is not her handiwork.

– I’m not poor or desperate, so I would never sell home videos. It would offend me and my family. I do not need money. I feel betrayed, but I do not point the finger, – the actress admitted in an interview with the Metro newspaper.

After parting with the beauty Ray J said in an interview that he “played” a role in the formation of the Kardashians.

– I just took part in making it popular. Played my part. If you are quick-witted, then you probably already understood, – he told reporters of the Heat publication.

If this was some kind of PR move on the part of a celebrity, then it really worked. In the same year, Kim was offered to launch a reality show about her family on one of America’s central television channels. Reality stayed on the air for over 13 years. The last season of the project will air in early 2021.

Kim Kardashian became popular thanks to an intimate video leaked to the network Photo: Screenshot

72 days marriage

No less discussed was the fast wedding of the insta diva with basketball player Chris Humphries, which took place in 2011. More than 500 guests, including Hollywood stars, were invited to the couple’s $ 10 million celebration. However, the happy married life of the spouses was short-lived. The couple’s marriage lasted only 72 days, becoming one of the shortest in the history of show business. This news then shocked Kardashian fans, and Kim herself did not even comment on her divorce.

Later, the basketball player admitted that the magnificent celebration was just a planned PR campaign to raise the ratings of the show and increase interest in the new season. Three months after the official divorce, Humphries decided to make money on this by selling the ex-lover’s engagement ring for $ 749,000.

Kim Kardashian got married for ratings in reality show Photo: hellomagazine.com

A trip to Paris for 10 million euros

In October 2016, Kim was the victim of a robbery in Paris. Criminals broke into the residence where the star stayed at night, tied her up and stole $ 10 million worth of jewelry. According to one version, the attackers came specifically for the Kardashian engagement ring, which Kanye’s wife boasted to her followers on Instagram. In the aftermath of the incident, the socialite fired her bodyguard, tightened staffing requirements, and increased security.

“Stole” a kimono from the Japanese

In 2019, the model created a brand of shapewear underwear whose online campaign nearly sparked an international scandal. Fans of the Kardashians did not like the ad for the brand, which featured too slender models.

In social networks, the hate was also called the name of the brand Kimono, whose underwear did not resemble the national Japanese costume. The scandal was also fueled by the mayor of Kyoto, who wrote a letter to Kardashian asking to rename the brand, noting that “kimono is the property of all mankind, so it cannot be monopolized.” The TV star’s Japanese fans also joined his request by launching the hashtag #KimOhNo (“Kim, oh no”) on Twitter. A week later, the lingerie brand received a new name – SKIMS Solutionwear.

The star created a shaping underwear and named it Kimono Photo: instagram.com/kimkardashian

Figure in a million

Kim became famous not so much due to her career as a model and family TV show, but due to numerous changes in her appearance. The star has been repeatedly reproached for being “a product of plastic surgery”. The waist and buttocks of the model, which have become her “calling card”, received special attention from the fans. These body parts have different shapes in different pictures.

To prove to the whole world that her ass is real and without silicone implants, the girl took an X-ray and showed the films in one of the episodes of reality. But the photos on the web speak for themselves.

Rumor has it that Kardashian has spent millions of dollars in pursuit of perfect looks. Allegedly, in different years, she did rhinoplasty, removed the ribs and enlarged her breasts, but the star does not comment on these speculations.

The star took x-rays of her buttocks to prove they weren’t silicone. Photo: papermag.com

ONLY NUMBERS

According to Forbes magazine, for the summer of 2020, Kim Kardashian’s fortune is estimated at $ 900 million. The star earned this amount thanks to a deal with the cosmetic giant Сoty, in which her perfume business was valued at a billion. At the same time, filming a reality show brings her only 10 million, and one advertising post on Instagram (190 million subscribers) costs about a million dollars.

READ ALSO

The toy is presented in two outfits that are iconic for the model.