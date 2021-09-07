Kim Kardashian admitted that she wanted to escape from her own wedding

The reality TV star Kim Kardashian said that she almost ran away from her own wedding with her ex-husband, ex-basketball player Chris Humphries. She made such a statement in an interview with TV presenter Andy Cohen in a special issue for the final episode of the show, which was posted on website TV channel EOnline.

As the mother of the famous family, Kris Jenner, said, it was on the eve of the wedding ceremony, during her rehearsal.

She noted that she told her daughter that she is not obliged to marry this athlete if she does not want to. Jenner also remembered calling it a “bad idea.”

Kardashian herself admitted that on her wedding day she felt “pressure” because she had already spent the contract fee on her own wedding special and did not want to “let everyone down.” Also, the TV star was afraid that, because of such a decision, ridicule could follow.

“I thought we were filming this for television. If I run away now, I will be known as a runaway bride, and this title will stick, ”said Kardashian.

As a result, Kardashian and Humphries got married. Their marriage lasted 72 days, after which the couple divorced.

This February Kardashian filed to divorce West after seven years of marriage. It was reported that the reality TV star intends to seek joint legal and physical custody of their four children.