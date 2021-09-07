Kim Kardashian became the heroine of memes after her birthday on a rented island: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

American TV personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West celebrated her 40th birthday during the coronavirus pandemic and became the object of ridicule. The Daily Mail journalists drew attention to the memes posted on social networks.

The celebrity rented an island, where she went with her family and friends to celebrate her birthday. “After two weeks of constant health checks and requests to be isolated, I surprised my closest circle with a trip to a private island, where we pretended for a short time that everything was in order,” Kardashian explained in Twitter…

Fans did not appreciate the behavior of the TV star and criticized her for showing a luxurious lifestyle during the crisis. Users began to massively publish comic images, adding the heroine’s statement to the descriptions of their posts.

For example, TV producer Michael Schur shared a still from the popular TV series Lost, and user Yashar Ali showed a still from the movie Rogue, which captured actor Tom Hanks covered in mud. In the screenshot, a man is sitting by the fire.

The user with the nickname @ camilaaacevedo1 posted a picture of the characters from the cartoon “Madagascar”. Blogger Mark Leneve compared the Kardashians to the main character of the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean” Jack Sparrow, played by actor Johnny Depp.

At the same time, a painting “Dance” by French artist Henri Matisse appeared on the page of the New York Museum of Modern Art, accompanied by the signature with the statement of the TV star. It depicts naked women dancing in a round dance.

Earlier in October, Kim Kardashian was scolded for renting the island to celebrate its 40th birthday. Fans have criticized the Kardashians for not following safety rules.