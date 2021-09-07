Kim Kardashian publishes naughty photos to sell her own cosmetics

American model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has drawn fans’ attention to her own cosmetics brand, KKW Beauty, by posting candid pictures and videos in her underwear online. A series of stories and publications appeared on her Instagram account.

In the published footage, the 40-year-old TV star poses in a knitted set consisting of a bra, thong and stockings with a belt. In one of them, a celebrity pours himself honey, sitting on a table with many fruits. In another advertising photo, Kardashian poses with a honeycomb.

Fans admired the entrepreneur’s appearance in the comments below the publication. “My queen,” “Someone call the firemen, because this post is a fire,” “Just incredible,” “Very beautiful,” “Why are you so beautiful,” they wrote.

